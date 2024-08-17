Work begins to build more than 200 homes on former farmland in Yorkshire

Construction work has started to build 201 homes on former farmland in Yorkshire.

Persimmon Homes was granted permission for the Pinewood Grange development by Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee in July last year.

The company said the scheme includes a range of two to four-bedroom houses and apartments across the 7.5 hectare site at Ackton Pasture, with prices starting from £274,950.

The development attracted 98 objections from people concerned over loss deer habitats. It was also claimed the project will put further pressure on the demand for local services, including schools and healthcare.

Jacquie Speight, councillor for Altofts and Whitwood ward, spoke against the plans at the time.

She told a meeting: “This application represents an over-development of the area. There are approximately 1,700 new homes next to this site, still rapidly growing.

“The roads on the estate are too narrow to safely accommodate construction traffic. Residents have already endured up to five years of construction traffic and noise on this site.

“Approval of this application will condemn them to years more.

“I have lived locally all my life and this area has always flooded. A resident with a flood risk alert on her home tells me that in heavy rain her garden becomes a bog.

“The proposed site represents amenity space well used by residents in a densely populated area. Building here will adversely impact on their well-being.”

Council planning officers recommended the scheme for approval.

James Parkin, land director at Persimmon West Yorkshire, told councillors: “We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the council’s recommendation for approval.

“The scheme offers an exciting opportunity to provide much needed family housing in Castleford. As well as providing a mix of house sizes for families and downsizers, home owners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths.

“This proposed scheme will also provide over half a million pounds in funding for local transport and wider infrastructure improvements.”

The housebuilder said a key feature of the development was a commitment to environmental sustainability. All of the new homes will be equipped with air source heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

