World's largest combine harvester to debut at 2021 Great Yorkshire Show

The John Deere X9 1100 combine harvester will be taking pride of place at the Ripon Farm Services stand at the showground.

The state-of-the-art machine, will be one of the star attractions at the show, which runs from Tuesday, July 13, to Friday, July 16, at the famous Harrogate Showground.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, said: “We are immensely proud to be showcasing the splendid John Deere X9 combine harvester at the

Great Yorkshire Show this year. It is an absolutely amazing machine, stunning to look at and wonderful to drive, as well as being incredibly efficient.

“The X9 is the largest combine harvester ever to grace the Great Yorkshire Show.

He added: “Because of this, we are expecting huge interest in the X9, not just from the farming community, but also from the general public. It should prove to be one of the Show’s star

attractions.”

The flagship machine represents the next level of John Deere harvesting performance to help large-scale farmers achieve more tonnes per hour and more hectares per day, specifically in

tough, high-yielding wet conditions. It features a 45-foot header and can harvest wheat at an impressive 100 tonnes per hour, with less than one per cent grain loss.

Mr Simpson added: “The X9 also has a rather attractive feature – a massage chair. As every farmer knows, harvesting takes its toll on the body, especially on the back, and this sophisticated massage chair is specifically designed to ease tension and pain.

“The massage chair is an integral part of the combine’s spacious, state-of-the-art cab, which is the very best in the industry. With a massive fridge and a flexible seat which enables the

driver to monitor the header without stretching, it has been described as the best office in the country.”

Ripon Farm Services is also highlighting the qualities of the pioneering John Deere 8RX Tractor at the show. The 8RX is ideal for minimum soil disturbance and perfect for difficult