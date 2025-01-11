Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weeks after hundres of members of the farming community protested in Thirsk, York, London and elsewhere to highlight financial pressures facing the industry, including concerns about farmers receiving a fair price for their produce, the Transforming UK Food Systems Conference at the University of York heard about the “huge challenges” facing agricultural ventures in remaining sustainable.

Chair of the Farm Retail Association Emma Mosey, who runs the award-winning Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop, near Boroughbridge, with her husband Ben, said after buying the farm shop with 6,000 hens and selling eggs to supermarkets, it soon became clear the model was not sustainable.

The pressures have led to them opening a restaurant, a place where people could truly experience the farm-to-fork philosophy and adding a dog walking field, a play barn, some commercial lets and this year will see a children’s nursery added to the farm.

Ben and Emma Mosey at Minskip Farm Shop, near Boroughbridge.

The conference heard the diversification had not only improved the Mosey’s financial resilience, but also created a thriving hub for the local community, a place where people can come to relax, learn, and connect with nature. Emma said: “We live in a world where 85 per cent of our shopping is done in supermarkets. Our urban population has exploded – 85 per cent of people now live in cities– while our rural population has shrunk dramatically. This disconnect has profound implications for how we view farming.

“Farming is incredibly challenging. Supplying supermarkets often means low prices, squeezing margins. We face the constant pressures of inflation, unpredictable weather, and incredibly low returns - the average farm operates on a profit margin of just 0.5 per cent. We have diversified away from traditional farming for this reason. After the Budget of October 2024, farming is about to get a lot harder too, with the cost increases on businesses and the inheritance tax reforms.