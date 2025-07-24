An aerial view of this year's York Maze which is celebrating 30 years of Toy Story with giant images of characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog and Mr Potato Head. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Created from over one million maize plants across a 15-acre field near Elvington, York Maze is thought to be the biggest maize maze in Europe and one of the biggest in the world.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, who launched the attraction in 2002, said he started his latest design at Christmas and had cut about 5km of paths from the maize.

The design is uploaded to a satellite navigation device and after the maize grows about six inches high Mr Pearcy uses a tractor and cultivator to create the maze.

At the end of the season the crop goes to Mr Pearcy’s neighbours’ Jersey cows.