Yorkshire academic backs NFU’s call over farming in the school curriculum

Professor Pippa Chapman, a soil science and sustainable agriculture expert at the University of Leeds, said she agreed with NFU’s campaign for an updated school curriculum that represents British food, farming, and food security fairly.

The campaign targets improving the quality of food education in schools and calls for an urgent review of the GCSE Biology subject content relating to farming and food security.

It follows the Government announcing a review of the school curriculum and statutory assessment system in England, to ensure they are meeting the needs of children.

The NFU has called for more work to be done to educate children about farming and where their food comes from.

Whitehall officials said it was hoped the outcome would deliver a broader curriculum, with improved access to music, art, sport and drama, as well as vocational subjects.

The NFU says with agriculture better embedded in the curriculum British farming businesses would see economic benefits in the short-term as young people encourage their parents to buy British, and make conscious decisions to buy British through their adult lives.

An NFU spokesman said: “Enhancing food education for young people will empower them to make informed choices, lead healthier lives, and consistently support British farming businesses that we all know produce delicious, nutritious ingredients.

"By learning how to identify healthy, locally sourced food, grown and reared to some of the highest environmental and animal welfare standards in the world, children will develop an appreciation for quality ingredients.”

Prof Chapman said a better understanding among the public of where food comes from was much-needed.

She said: “Due to societal changes most of the population has lost contact with how our food is produced and where it comes from.

"Most of our population is far removed from food production and doesn’t have the understanding we had 50, 100 years ago.”

Prof Chapman said current agricultural education and training must also evolve to equip farmers with forward-looking knowledge and new skills that meet the demands of future farming.

She also pointed towards numerous initiatives aimed at educating people about farming, such as those run by Linking Environment with Farming (Leaf) and Farmer Time, which seeks to harness digital communications to inspire, engage and educate young people about the journey from farm to fork.

Leaf says it worked with 35,610 children at farms and schools last year.

North Yorkshire Council’s climate change champion David Hugill, who runs an egg farm between Northallerton and Stokesley, said any agriculture themed additions to the curriculum would need to include climate change.

He said: “While we are by no means at the top of the league on our emissions, we still have a major role to play in climate change, and people, especially children, need to be aware of that.