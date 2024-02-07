All Sections
Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show 2024: All the best photos from major Yorkshire tractor show which attracts 15,000 visitors as it celebrates 10th birthday

The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show offered visitors more exhibits than ever for its 10th anniversary event this week.
Grace Newton
Grace Newton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:36 GMT

The ‘YAMS’ is now the biggest one-day machinery show in the north and attracts around 15,000 visitors to the York Auction Centre site at Murton.

It has more than 200 trade stands, 25 of them new exhibitors, and a large range of food and drink vendors.

Well-known farm machinery dealers such as Ripon Farm Services, Wilfred Scruton and Farmstar, which have taken part for a decade, returned to the show.

The February 7 date was chosen because it is after the end of the shooting season but during a quiet period in the agricultural calendar. It offers a social day out as well as the chance to learn about new farming technology.

Show director Richard Tasker said: “We chose the beginning of February because it’s at a time of year when farmers spend a bit of time planning for the year ahead and before any spring arable work starts. Traditionally this a key time for machinery sales.

“We have ensured that this year’s show will have more catering on site for a hungry crowd and we are delighted to be offering outstanding local meats, rollsand pies. Supporting local producers is incredibly important and YAMS is an opportunity to show off your products to thousands of potential customers.”

The organisers have this year improved toilet facilities and introduced a new traffic management system to control parking and access.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to capture the best of the tractors and combine harvesters on display.

Attendance of 15,000 was expected

1. Major event

Attendance of 15,000 was expected Photo: James Hardisty

Alex Fisher, Senior Technical Engineer for Househam Sprayers based at Lincolnshire, with their Harrier 4000 crop-sprayer

2. Crop sprayer

Alex Fisher, Senior Technical Engineer for Househam Sprayers based at Lincolnshire, with their Harrier 4000 crop-sprayer Photo: James Hardisty

Abby Knowlson, (Sales), and Lucy Corner (Production Manager) for Warrendale WAGYU based at Pocklington, carrying a small fibreglass calf across to their stand.

3. Setting up

Abby Knowlson, (Sales), and Lucy Corner (Production Manager) for Warrendale WAGYU based at Pocklington, carrying a small fibreglass calf across to their stand. Photo: James Hardisty

Young farmer Florence Wainman, aged three of Newport, East Yorkshire, with a CASE iH 165 Puma FARMSTAR Tractor whilst enjoying the machinery show.

4. Tractor

Young farmer Florence Wainman, aged three of Newport, East Yorkshire, with a CASE iH 165 Puma FARMSTAR Tractor whilst enjoying the machinery show. Photo: James Hardisty

