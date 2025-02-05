The show, which is free to enter, is one of the biggest on Yorkshire’s agricultural calendar. It attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 people each year and has hundreds of exhibitions, stands and shows for the famiy to enjoy.

But it wasn’t just huge tractors and massive machines which were the big draws on the day, as a dozen new exhibitors showed off everything from grain dryers to sprayers.

Richard Tasker, YAMS founder and organiser, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for the farming sector, coupled with adverse weather conditions and the uncertainty brought about by the Autumn Budget. Despite all the difficulties, I am delighted to see our exhibitors and supporters demonstrating such resilience and determination for the future of our industry.

“YAMS continues to thrive with new exhibitors joining our extensive list of show favourites to accentuate the fact the agriculture industry remains vibrant despite the ongoing pressures. As a business and technology agricultural show, we deliver exactly what we promise, and we’re proud of that.

We sent photographer James Hardisty along to capture the action. Take a look through his best pictures below.

Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show Callum Banks Director for BWE Engineering, York, infront of a Agrifac Condor Vanguard self-propelled sprayer weighing around 12.5 ton. Picture: James Hardisty.

Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show Adam Johnson, Marketing Manager for Grimme (York & Ireland) infront of a Grimme Varitron 220 Platinum Potato Harvester. Picture: James Hardisty.

Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show Rex Carter, aged five, of Brandesburton, on a Fendt 943 Vario MT Crawler on show by Peacock & Binnington Dealers. Picture: James Hardisty.

Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show Will Cartmell, Field Sales Manager for CLAAS infront of a CLAAS Trion Hybrid Combine Harvester. Picture: James Hardisty.