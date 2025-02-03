Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show: Time to upgrade machinery, farmers are urged

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Taylor, whose family has 500 beef cattle and about 35 suckler cows and followers, about 60 Texel cross ewes and about 500 acres of arable fields at Catfoss and Hempholme, in East Yorkshire, was speaking ahead of the The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) being staged at York Auction Centre, Murton, on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor, who will be showcasing Portequip, Bateman, JFC, Teemore, Kerbl, Grazac and Buffalo Steel equipment at the event under Taylor Livestock Systems’ franchises, said: “A lot of stuff we sell is stuff we actually use ourselves as well.

"Farmers are more likely to believe me than a company rep because I have used it on our farms. I pick products to see what they’re like. Everyone is always asking for something different and not one manufacturer supplies everything.

Gareth, Charles, Wendy and Harry on their farm at Hempholme.

”Ten years ago we bought some cattle, there was a TB reactor in them. We were umming and ahing over what to do and I said to my dad we need to do something with 300 cows to TB test and if one of us got laid up, you’re laid up for eight to ten weeks.

"People come and say I’ve only got 20 cows I don’t need anything fancy, but you can still get hurt the same if you’re not set up. There’s a lot less people working on farms now so you’ve got to be set up.”

The free entry show draws around 15,000 visitors to the 30-acre site and for the first time will showcase a wide range of forestry businesses at a period of increasing interest in the sector. The Autumn Budget included a commitment to provide up to £400m in England over the next two years for tree planting and peatland restoration while a taskforce involving the forestry ministers from all four nations in the UK has been set up. The forestry section joins 20 new exhibitors already lined up to make their debuts at the event, joining around 200 stands featuring every major agricultural machine dealership across the region.

Richard Tasker, the event’s founder, said despite the challenges of weather conditions and the Autumn Budget the agriculture industry remained “vibrant” and YAMS would reflect this positivity. He said: “We have worked extremely hard to retain our position as the leading one day show in the North of England. As they say, “if you rest, you rust” which is supported by everyone involved in YAMS, reflecting our commitment to continuous improvement.

“We are delighted to introduce a forestry section to YAMS showcasing a diverse range of exhibitors, from small businesses and groundcare specialists to logging enterprises, timber auctions and the Forestry Commission. This year has been incredibly difficult for the farming sector and despite all the difficulties, I am delighted to see our exhibitors and supporters demonstrating such resilience and determination for the future of our industry.