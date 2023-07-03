The owners of a farm in the Yorkshire Dales have submitted plans to open up one of their fields as a secure space for dog walkers.

The 75-acre High Ground Farm, just outside Hellifield, has been farmed by Beresford family since 1948 and planning documents recently submitted to North Yorkshire Council state they are keen to generate an additional income stream to support the farming business.

As dog ownership has exploded since the Covid lockdowns, several new dog walking parks where pets can safely explore off their leads have opened up across North Yorkshire. The Craven farmers are no strangers to dogs as six years ago they set up High Gro Kennels at the farm which offers boarding for dogs as well as cats.

Planning documents state the proposals for a dog walking field would meet a rising demand in the area for the service.

The proposed site with the farm in the background

One document said: “Customers are constantly asking if there is a dog walking area in the vicinity and the applicants have had to advise that there is not. Considering the demand that there appears to be they are now proposing to offer that service themselves.”

The proposed dog walking field would be around 250 metres to the north east of the complex of farm buildings where the kennels are situated. A 1.8m fence would also be built around the boundary.

Only one person at a time would be able to use the area whether or not they bring one or more dogs and it’s expected that the field would be available to hire from 7am until 8pm in the summer months and 8am to 5pm in winter.

