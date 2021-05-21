Yorkshire Dales farmer raises £10,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after surviving horror tractor accident

George Houghton is still recuperating at home following the accident

George Houghton, a retired civil engineer who farms Limousin cattle at Bentham, was trapped for almost an hour after the accident while he was moving bales of hay in February.

After he got out of the tractor to open the gate, it pitched forward, rolling over his right leg and ramming him against the post with its front wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Houghton could barely move but managed to use two fingers to extract his mobile phone from his top pocket and call for help.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance initially dispatched their RAF Topcliffe-based aircraft with two of their critical care paramedics, but once the extent of Mr Houghton’s injuries became apparent, they sent a second aircraft with a doctor on board to administer powerful pain relief.

He was flown to Preston Royal Hospital for further treatment and rushed immediately for surgery on his right leg, as his ankle was 'in bits'. He spent 11 days in hospital but requires further procedures on the leg later this year.

He receives daily nursing care at home as he is a widower and two of his three children live overseas.

Mr Houghton said: ”I hope this donation will help to save other lives as I wouldn’t like them to have the pain that I have been through. No one knows if they will be the next victim.”

The TV series Helicopter ER will also include an episode featuring the accident later in 2021.