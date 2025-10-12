Yorkshire Dales farmers land government grant to look after nature
Swaledale and Wensleydale Environmental Farmers Group (SWEF)’s catchment scale water restoration project has been chosen to receive a share of the money collected from fines on water companies from April 2022 to October 2023.
Jennie Stafford, of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, said working collaboratively meant farmers could achieve more, restoring and protecting peatlands, enhancing biodiversity, improving water quality, and managing land in ways that help the move toward net zero carbon farming by 2040.
Measures will include the introduction of leaky dams and scrapes to slow the flow of water, which at catchment scale has been proven to reduce the impact of flooding.
She said: “We are trying to establish an environmental baseline for farms in the SWEF area so we can start to verify and validate some of the existing data sets.
“That information will be used as a conservation plan for the area.”
At the same time, SWEF is exploring practical ways to make these actions financially viable and ensure farmers are rewarded for delivering these environmental benefits.
The group says integrating social and cultural aspects of farming into our projects helps connect people with the land and with each other, while raising awareness about the importance of protecting the natural environment.
The first of eight individual farm plans is now in place. Stuart Raw, a farmer and ex-drystone waller from Castle Bolton in Wensleydale, has worked closely with the project team, bringing an open and adaptive approach to potential plans on his farm.
The next step is to develop these plans into fully costed projects, creating practical templates for future work. Each plan is tailored to the farm’s unique needs, supporting productivity and environmental stewardship while ensuring farmers are fairly rewarded for delivering positive changes across the landscape.
Practical fieldwork is now underway. To improve soil structure, water infiltration, and pasture productivity the project is testing interventions.
It has flown a high-resolution LiDAR survey, which uses light pulses to create detailed 3D maps of the landscape to monitor the surface impact, and after upcoming farmer training, detailed measurements of soil permeability, moisture, and compaction will begin to assess how well the interventions are working.
Training is an important part of the project. A number of sessions with Dr Nick Chappell from Lancaster University will help the North Yorkshire farmers build the skills to track progress and monitor the hydrological effects of the interventions they make. It is hoped to create a local understanding of soil and water management, helping farmers to see what works and why.