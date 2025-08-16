Yorkshire Dales National Park disbands partnership to tackle birds of prey persecution
The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has ended the Birds of Prey Partnership after five years, two years after its counterpart in the Peak District did the same due to differences among members leaving it no longer able to deliver meaningful change.
The authority said “an imbalance” had emerged in the partnership between organisations that represent shooting interests and conservation organisations, with the RSPB and Northern England Raptor Forum having left it. The Yorkshire Dales partnership’s other members included The Moorland Association, Natural England, North Yorkshire Police and the Nidderdale National Landscape.
The authority said “limited progress” had been made in devising and implementing a local approach to end illegal persecution of raptors. Its 2025 Evidence Report highlights difficulties in assessing the status of bird of prey populations using the existing mechanisms in place. It stated how between 2007 and 2017, no hen harrier chicks fledged in the park, but since then, there had been a marked increase in nesting attempts – reaching 15 in 2023 – and in the numbers of chicks fledged. However, there were no nesting attempts last year.
A park authority spokesman said with a new nationally led initiative launched to tackle bird of prey persecution, the police led Hen Harrier Taskforce and the development of a National Wildlife Crime strategy, the authority could use those to provide the framework for its work in tackling the persecution of birds of prey in the Yorkshire Dales.
David Butterworth, the authority’s chief executive, said: “Thanks to the efforts of a number of landowners and land managers who understand the value and importance of bird of prey conservation, we have seen some tentatively encouraging results in terms of successful breeding of hen harriers and other species in recent years. Sadly, all the initiatives to tackle birds of prey crimes have been unsuccessful.”
The authority said it would work to help support wildlife crime action and through existing partnerships such as the Biodiversity Forum and Yorkshire Dales Farming and Land Management Forum, to improve the outcomes for birds of prey in the Dales.
Responding to the park authority’s decision, Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association, said with was record numbers of birds of prey and illegal activity at a record low it was “hardly surprising that they’re rejigging things”.
The landowners’ group, whose members are responsible for 860,000 acres of upland heather, has previously been accused by the RSPB of modifying the partnership’s press statements to exclude “a number of references to negative performance of species like hen harrier”. Mr Gilruth said: "We, and many others on the group, feel it is a very constructive forum. As happened when the Peak District National Park stepped back from its group for the same reasons everybody else just carried on and that will happen with this. Last year there wasn’t a single successful prosecution in the whole of the UK, not just Yorkshire, anything to do with shooting or gamekeeping, never mind the grouse moor.”