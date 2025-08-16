Yorkshire Dales National Park disbands partnership to tackle birds of prey persecution

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has ended the Birds of Prey Partnership after five years, two years after its counterpart in the Peak District did the same due to differences among members leaving it no longer able to deliver meaningful change.

Most Popular

The authority said “an imbalance” had emerged in the partnership between organisations that represent shooting interests and conservation organisations, with the RSPB and Northern England Raptor Forum having left it. The Yorkshire Dales partnership’s other members included The Moorland Association, Natural England, North Yorkshire Police and the Nidderdale National Landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said “limited progress” had been made in devising and implementing a local approach to end illegal persecution of raptors. Its 2025 Evidence Report highlights difficulties in assessing the status of bird of prey populations using the existing mechanisms in place. It stated how between 2007 and 2017, no hen harrier chicks fledged in the park, but since then, there had been a marked increase in nesting attempts – reaching 15 in 2023 – and in the numbers of chicks fledged. However, there were no nesting attempts last year.

A Peregrine falcon.

A park authority spokesman said with a new nationally led initiative launched to tackle bird of prey persecution, the police led Hen Harrier Taskforce and the development of a National Wildlife Crime strategy, the authority could use those to provide the framework for its work in tackling the persecution of birds of prey in the Yorkshire Dales.

David Butterworth, the authority’s chief executive, said: “Thanks to the efforts of a number of landowners and land managers who understand the value and importance of bird of prey conservation, we have seen some tentatively encouraging results in terms of successful breeding of hen harriers and other species in recent years. Sadly, all the initiatives to tackle birds of prey crimes have been unsuccessful.”

The authority said it would work to help support wildlife crime action and through existing partnerships such as the Biodiversity Forum and Yorkshire Dales Farming and Land Management Forum, to improve the outcomes for birds of prey in the Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the park authority’s decision, Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association, said with was record numbers of birds of prey and illegal activity at a record low it was “hardly surprising that they’re rejigging things”.