Yorkshire farm with four-bed house and 'significant potential' goes up for sale

Salton Grange farm, near the market town of Malton, features a characterful four bedroom detached farmhouse.

It also has a range of traditional brick-built farm buildings which are available for conversion (subject to obtaining the necessary consents and planning permissions), a modern steel-portal framed Dutch barn, and approximately 30.45 acres of arable land and permanent pasture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A courtyard of traditional farm buildings, with accommodation over both single and double stories, are currently being used for stabling facilities and agricultural storage.

Salton Grange Farm near Malton.

The courtyard has been in-filled with a portal framed shed creating a fold yard.

However, the buildings are said to offer significant potential for various alternative uses, including residential, commercial storage, or farm business diversification, but again these would be subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

They are situated on a substantial plot which covers nearly three acres and includes around two acres of grass paddock, with the remaining land associated with the hardcore farmyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining farmland extends in total to approximately 22.77 acres of arable land sown to short term grass leys, all within a ring-fence.

There is also an attractive natural pond to the west of the steading and a separate road access along the western boundary.

Salton Grange is being sold by GSG Grays and has a price tag of £1.145m or can be sold in three lots with Lot 1 being the house and 4.76 acres at £495,000; lot 2 being the traditional range of buildings with 2.92 acres at £450,000 and lot 3 is 23 acres of land at £200,000.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Sales, GSC Grays said: “Salton Grange presents a desirable, small, amenity farm within a ring-fence, located in a sought after rural setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With an attractive house in need of refurbishment and significant development potential, it offers prospective purchasers an exciting opportunity in a very popular area of North Yorkshire.”

Salton is a small village to the north west of Malton and south west of Pickering where the population is said to be about a hundred people.

Farming is quite literally the history of the place as the name is derived from the Old English words of Salh, meaning a willow or sallow and tūn, which means an enclosure or farmstead.

Salton was mentioned in The Domesday Book where at the time of it being put together, the village was listed as belonging to the then Archbishop of York and having four villagers and five ploughlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last week Country Post reported that a farm near Harrogate had come up for sale for the first time in a century and that it was the first farm in the Nidderdale area to be for sale in 15 years. A seven stable equestrian property near Sutton Bank was also on the market.