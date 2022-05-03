Yorkshire farmer and keen shot named as victim of fatal incident on farm near Pocklington

Henry Stamford Thirsk, 74, passed away at Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20 and his death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

No further details of the nature of the incident have yet been revealed by Humberside Police, who are investigating.

Mr Thirsk is listed with Companies House as the director of two real estate and property development businesses run from Pocklington. He gave his occupation as a farmer of Groves Farm, an arable enterprise.

Gentleman farmer Henry Thirsk

He was a keen shot and tributes have been left by friends from the field sports community.

David Sheldrake said: "RIP Henry Thirsk, one of the true gentlemen of the shooting world I have been lucky to have shot with. May the grouse fly quickly and the pheasants fly high."

Allan Carr added: "RIP Henry Thirsk, a true legend in the shooting world. You will sadly be missed and you were always fun to be around."

Dave Carrie commented: "A renowned shooting character who will sadly be missed."

A journalist from the shooting press who went on a drive with Mr Thirsk remarked on his eccentricities, which included smoking cigars and wearing a bowler hat.

Humberside Police said: "Specially trained officers are supporting his family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexpected.

"We are appealing for anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch, we are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to Mr Thirsk on Wednesday 20 April.