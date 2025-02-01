Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last weekend’s National Day of Unity events on the Humber Bridge, outside Selby Abbey and at supermarkets in Sheffield and Barnsley, the NFU claimed there had been “overwhelming public support for farmers”.

As its NFU North regional director David Hall said public support over its Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign was continuing to grow, NFU Council members voted in favour of undertaking further protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers in Yorkshire are considering how best to demonstrate on February 10, as MPs debate the impact of the changes, which from April next year will make inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m subject to 20 per cent inheritance tax, following a petition reaching over 100,000 signatures.

Scores of tractors joined a run across the Humber Bridge to protest over government tax plans.

The government has claimed the reforms will make inheritance tax fairer, external, with only the wealthiest 500 estates paying more each year.

Labour ministers have underlined that 20 per cent is half the normal inheritance tax rate and the proposed changes will not affect anything under £1m, with farmers having up to ten years to pay.

However, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board analysis released this week found the tax changes will affect more than 75 per cent of farms of 50 hectares or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos, a tenant hill farmer in Ripponden, said she hoped the latest events raised awareness of the impact of the planned reforms. She added: “We completely appreciate that a lot of members of the general public will say, ‘Oh for goodness sake, you’re alright in your big farmhouses, all this lamb that you own…’. But the reality is, those are our assets, we never sell them.”

Richard Bramley, an arable farmer from Kelfield, said public support outside Selby Abbey had been “overwhelming”.

He said: “The people of Selby could not understand why farming was being targeted in this way and were right behind us. It was heart-warming to be part of the event and highlighted just how far off the mark government is if it thinks this tax policy change will deliver anything positive. It must be revoked.”

Bielby farmer Stephen Ridsdale said the Humber Bridge event had seen £650 raised for food banks in Hull and almost 80 tractors turn out, with crowds at either end of the bridge and people waving on both the north and south banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s going to have such an unfair impact, the ones who are going to get caught are elderly now. After that the tax reveneue take will be nearly down to zero because everybody will just tax plan around it. After seven years, the only revenue they will get is if someone is unfortunate enough to die young and suddenly. It seems quite cruel on the ones who have an elderly family member.”

He said as a result of protests and demonstrations Yorkshire-based supermarkets Morrisons and Asda had called on the government to consult over the changes.

Mr Ridsdale added: “They were the first two supermakerts to do it. Morrisons, the first, could have looked in a very lonely place standing up against the government as they want the government’s help in any way they can get it as food retailers.

"They have stuck their necks out to help their suppliers, and thankfully for them, all the other retailers have followed.”