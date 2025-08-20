Yorkshire farmers invited to join year long coaching programme.
Following the success of this year’s Carbon Calling conference, which welcomed over 400 attendees across three days, the team is stepping into a new chapter by working closely with farmers on the ground. The chosen participants will benefit from over £8,000 worth of professional guidance, drawing on the Carbon Calling network of trusted partners and experts.
Over 12 months, the selected farms will receive:
- Peer support from fellow participants
- Bespoke coaching from Carbon Calling founders Liz Genever and Nic Renison, covering soil health, finances, animal performance, succession planning, family dynamics and mental resilience
- Grazing mentoring from Paul Renison (Cannerheugh Farm)
- Ecology and environmental schemes health check with Tim Nicholson (Sleastonhow Farm)
- Subsidised soil, forage and compost testing, with support from Daniel Iddion (Re Genus)
- Access to specialist expertise tailored to each farm’s objectives, from wood pasture creation to vermicomposting and renewables
The programme will culminate in three on-farm events in June 2026, where participants will share their journey and learnings from the deep dive into their business.
Liz Genever, Carbon Calling co-founder: “Be The Change is about going back to the grassroots of Carbon Calling. We want to work alongside farmers that are already taking positive steps to change their businesses, and give them the tailored support they need to reach their goals.”
Nic Renison, Carbon Calling co-founder: “With the right support and encouragement, we believe farmers can build thriving, resilient businesses for the future.”
Carbon Calling is inviting applications from farms that generate most of their income from agriculture, and who are either exploring system changes (such as reducing inputs, changing breeds, adopting new soil practices, or engaging with environmental schemes) or seeking clarity on their future direction. Engagement from the wider farm team, including family members, staff and advisers, will be strongly encouraged.
Applications are now open and close on Friday 5th September. Interested farmers can apply via the short form on the Carbon Calling website. A shortlist will be made and farms will be contacted w/c 8th September.
This project is partially supported by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.