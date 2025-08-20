Yorkshire farmers invited to join year long coaching programme.

Be The Change, is a new initiative from Carbon Calling, offering three farms in the North and Midlands a year of tailored coaching and support to build resilience in their farm business.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of this year’s Carbon Calling conference, which welcomed over 400 attendees across three days, the team is stepping into a new chapter by working closely with farmers on the ground. The chosen participants will benefit from over £8,000 worth of professional guidance, drawing on the Carbon Calling network of trusted partners and experts.

Most Popular

Over 12 months, the selected farms will receive:

Peer support from fellow participants

Bespoke coaching from Carbon Calling founders Liz Genever and Nic Renison, covering soil health, finances, animal performance, succession planning, family dynamics and mental resilience

Grazing mentoring from Paul Renison (Cannerheugh Farm)

Ecology and environmental schemes health check with Tim Nicholson (Sleastonhow Farm)

Subsidised soil, forage and compost testing, with support from Daniel Iddion (Re Genus)

Access to specialist expertise tailored to each farm’s objectives, from wood pasture creation to vermicomposting and renewables

Getting back to the grassroots of your farm with the Carbon Calling team of professional consultants and advisors.

The programme will culminate in three on-farm events in June 2026, where participants will share their journey and learnings from the deep dive into their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Genever, Carbon Calling co-founder: “Be The Change is about going back to the grassroots of Carbon Calling. We want to work alongside farmers that are already taking positive steps to change their businesses, and give them the tailored support they need to reach their goals.”

Nic Renison, Carbon Calling co-founder: “With the right support and encouragement, we believe farmers can build thriving, resilient businesses for the future.”

Carbon Calling is inviting applications from farms that generate most of their income from agriculture, and who are either exploring system changes (such as reducing inputs, changing breeds, adopting new soil practices, or engaging with environmental schemes) or seeking clarity on their future direction. Engagement from the wider farm team, including family members, staff and advisers, will be strongly encouraged.

New coaching programme launches for farmers across the North.

Applications are now open and close on Friday 5th September. Interested farmers can apply via the short form on the Carbon Calling website. A shortlist will be made and farms will be contacted w/c 8th September.