The event celebrates everything the rural Yorkshire countryside has to offer, from incredible produce and historic tractors to tasty food and remarkable animals.

The fair also showcases vintage cars, tractors, fire engines and military vehicles, as well as having an all-action tractor pulling area.

Organisers said: “Whatever your age or experience, this event offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts within their particular field.”

The event was held on both Saturday and Sunday (May 17 and 18) and we sent a photographer along on Sunday to capture the action.

Take a look through our picture gallery below.

Vintage tractors at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton.

Heavy horse judge John Etches casts his eye over the entries at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton.

The Britsh Scurry and Trails Driving competition at Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton.

Rick Smith with his daughter Elizabeth with their foden stem engine at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton.