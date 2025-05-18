Yorkshire Game and Country Fair: Stunning pictures show best of Yorkshire at country event in rural parkland

The stunning parkland of Scampston Hall was once again the setting for the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair.

The event celebrates everything the rural Yorkshire countryside has to offer, from incredible produce and historic tractors to tasty food and remarkable animals.

The fair also showcases vintage cars, tractors, fire engines and military vehicles, as well as having an all-action tractor pulling area.

Organisers said: “Whatever your age or experience, this event offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts within their particular field.”

The event was held on both Saturday and Sunday (May 17 and 18) and we sent a photographer along on Sunday to capture the action.

Take a look through our picture gallery below.

Vintage tractors at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Vintage tractors at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Heavy horse judge John Etches casts his eye over the entries at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Heavy horse judge John Etches casts his eye over the entries at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Britsh Scurry and Trails Driving competition at Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson

The Britsh Scurry and Trails Driving competition at Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Rick Smith with his daughter Elizabeth with their foden stem engine at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Rick Smith with his daughter Elizabeth with their foden stem engine at the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair held at Scampston Hall near Malton. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

