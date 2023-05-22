Yorkshire Game & Country Fair 2023: Best pictures from the country show held near Malton
The stunning estate of Scampston near Malton was turned into a hive of activity this weekend, as the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair rolled into town.
The event, held in the parkland of the hall, showcases all Yorkshire’s countryside has to offer, with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors. The event also holds prestigious competitions and championships, as well as shows from skilled performers.
The UK Tractor Show was also held at the event, bringing hundreds of tractors to the show, which makes sense as Scampston Hall has its own purpose-built tractor pulling area.
As well as the Jez Avery Stunt Show, a mobile farm and a lurcher show, there was also displays of classic cars, fire engines and reptiles. Visitors to the event, which as held in stunning sunshine as Yorkshire basked in warm temperatures, could even try their hand at axe throwing.
Becoming bigger than ever, visitors to the Yorkshire Game & Country Fair 2023 could camp from Friday until Monday. Visitors could also take their dog, as long as it was on a lead. But there was even the opportunity for the visitors’ dogs to chase the lure on Saturday as part of the racing programme.