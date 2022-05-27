Yorkshire Post Country Week Conference and Rural Awards to highlight farming industry's toughest challenges

The conference will tackle the big questions in farming

Rising costs, scarcity of labour and the implementation of a new agricultural policy are all creating pressure points for farming and rural communities, who are looking at how to build sustainable and viable businesses for the future.

These issues and many more will be coming under the spotlight at this year’s Yorkshire Post Country Week Conference.

Following on from last year’s successful virtual event, this year’s Conference, which will feature speakers from leading rural and farming organisations, along with representatives from business, education and politics will take place as a live, in-person event at Pavillions Harrogate on Thursday, September 29.

Along with an overview of where the agricultural sector currently stands, sessions being finalised will also look at the impact of rural crime, the journey to Net Zero and sustainable energy.

As well as providing expert advice and an in-depth look at the challenges facing farming and rural communities, the day long event will also give delegates the opportunity to take part in Q&A and networking sessions.

And for the first time, this year the Country Week Conference, will be followed by the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards which will take place the same evening at Pavillions Harrogate.

The Awards, which feature 12 categories, celebrate the incredible innovation and dedication of businesses, individuals and organisations in Yorkshire’s rural communities.

We are also very pleased to welcome back the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) as headline sponsor for both events.

The BASC, which has more than 150,000 members, supports sustainable shooting and conservation. It also promotes scientific research, provides education streams and invests in outreach initiatives for young people through legacy funding as well as promoting game as a sustainable food source.

Last year the BASC worked with the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards for the first time as headline sponsor but said it was very much looking forward to being involved in both events this year.

Felicity Marshall, BASC deputy director of communications and public affairs, said: “The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards was a superb event last year and BASC was very proud to play our part in honouring the best of Yorkshire’s rural community.

“We are thrilled to extend our headline sponsorship for this year, taking in the awards and also the Country Week Conference.

“We’re very much looking forward to both events in September.”

We would also like to welcome back the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Smailes Goldie Group as sponsors of the Awards and Openreach for the Conference.

James Mitchinson, Editor of the Yorkshire Post said he is delighted The Yorkshire Post Country Week Conference will be taking place in-person this year.

“Our farming and rural communities are facing unprecedented challenges and it is vital we find a way forward which will support a sustainable future. “Last year’s Country Week

Conference provided a platform for industry experts and those on the front line to discuss the huge changes affecting our farming and rural communities.

“And it is just as important this year as we move through the agricultural transition period and begin to feel the effects of the new policies coming into place.

“Hosting our Yorkshire Post Rural Awards the same night will spotlight the incredible feats that are being achieved by businesses, individuals and groups in the countryside.

“We are very much looking forward to being able to stage both these events in person this year and meeting everyone face to face.”

Reprising his role as host for both events will be well known Yorkshire broadcaster and journalist, Harry Gration.

Mr Gration worked for the BBC for over 40 years fronting Look North for much of the 38 years before he retired in 2020.

Hosting last year’s inaugural Country Week Conference which took place online, Mr Gration chaired discussions around the crisis facing the pig sector, rural connectivity and diversification with a host of expert speakers such as NFU President Minette Batters, CLA Director North Lucinda Douglas, Great Yorkshire Show Director and farmer Charles Mills and farming help charities FCN and RABI.

Mr Gration said he is very much looking forward to the day long event with the added excitement of The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards taking place the same evening.

As well as showcasing the successes of businesses, organisations and individuals in the rural sector, it is also the opportunity to celebrate the contribution of one individual with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year the accolade was presented to Dorothy Fairburn in recognition of her work with the CLA following her retirement as CLA Director North.