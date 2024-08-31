Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed for the ‘Oscars’ of the Yorkshire rural world
The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 Shortlists are published today with just six weeks to go before finding out the winners at this year’s annual glittering awards ceremony will take place at The Pavilions of Harrogate complex at the Great Yorkshire Showground.
Now in their 8th year the awards have become Yorkshire’s Oscars for the farming and countryside community and this year’s 16 categories have once again attracted another record number of nominations from which the judging panel has deliberated over every type of farm and rural business.
The shortlists also demonstrate the breadth of talent, enterprise and initiative that is being shown across all sectors in agriculture at this time when the new Sustainable Farming Incentives are being taken up and as the Basic Payment Scheme fizzles out.
The judges were once again in awe of many amazing businesses in rural areas, plus some unique ideas and events, that demonstrate the ingenuity that exists throughout every corner of the county from Swaledale to Holderness and from the heart of the North York Moors to the edge of the Peak District.
“We have had some truly inspiring nominees in every category,” said Rachel Hallos, NFU Vice President, who has joined the judging committee this year and who farms in partnership with husband Stephen near Ripponden.
The judges were particularly taken with the number of nominees that were finding ways of working together with other farms and other businesses to bring about new, innovative and cooperative operations.
The rest of this year’s judging panel includes Rachel Coates, the newly appointed Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, who farms with husband Stephen on Baildon Moor; Stephen Wyrill, Tenant Farmers Association Local Lead for Yorkshire who farms near Catterick; Simon Bishop, Commercial Manager for UK & Ireland of the Rural Awards’ headline sponsor Nufarm UK Ltd; and Chris Berry, farming writer for Country Post, who will once again host the awards.
New categories this year include the hotly contested Environmental Initiative Award with such a broad cross-section of nominees and the Rare Breed Farm of the Year, plus extremely well supported Rural Accommodation and Rural Attraction awards.
The overriding emphasis of the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards is centred on what is currently happening on farms and in rural businesses and giving recognition regardless of size.
The final awards presented, following the 16 winners being announced, will be the Overall Farm of the Year, decided by the judges from the individual farm category winners and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 sponsors in addition to Nufarm UK Ltd are the Yorkshire Agricultural Society; Cranswick, one of the UK’s largest premium food producers specialising in pork and chicken, based in East Yorkshire; Bishop Burton College, which has a tremendous history of inspiring each generation of farmers spanning many decades; Shearwell Data, which supplies the UK livestock market extensively; and rural and farming accountancy specialists Smailes Goldie.
Tickets for the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 can be purchased via: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cwra-2024/
Full list of nominations:
Rural Product of the Year
Dunesforde Vineyard
Wold Top Beers
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard
Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil
Rural Event of the Year
Farmer Copley’s Pumpkin Festival
Rudolph’s Christmas Tractor Run - Keighley to Skipton
The Barn that Rocks
The Press Ups Man
Todmorden Show Revival
Environmental Initiative of the Year
Denby Hall Farm
Drewton’s Farm Shop
Hawnby Estate’s Peatland Restoration Project
Ness Hall
Farm Shop of the Year
Haighs Farm Shop
Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop
Mainsgill Farm Shop
Minskip Farm Shop
Rural Tourism Award – Best Attraction (NEW for 2024)
Boston Park Farm
Field House Camping & Coffee Barn
Stump Cross Caverns
Yolk Farm
Rural Tourism Award – Best Accommodation (NEW for 2024)
Grand Get-Togethers
Humble Bee Farm
Incline View Holidays
Pasture House Holiday Cottages
Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by Smailes Goldie)
Longley Farm
Lowe Maintenance
Moss Valley Fine Meats
Soanes Poultry
Whole Crop Marketing
Yolk Farm
Rural Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by Bishop Burton)
Ben Wilson - Thirsk Farmers Livestock Market
Chris Adamson - Todmorden Show
Dan Binns - DR Binns Butchery
Hannah Russell - Swinton Green Animal Experience
Jake Tue - Wortley Wagyu
Poultry Farm of the Year
Herb Fed Poultry Ltd
Johnson’s Fresh Farm Eggs
Soanes Poultry
Yolk Farm
Arable Farm of the Year
Benningholme Grange
Breckenholme Farm, Thixendale
Lightwater Farm
Ness Hall Farms
Pig Farm of the Year (sponsored by Cranswick)
Acaster Pedigree Pigs
Anna’s Happy Trotters
Masham Pigs
Moss Valley Fine Meats
Mixed Farm of the Year (sponsored by NuFarm)
Danebury Manor Farm
Low Stonehills Farm
Mainsgill Farm
Rookwith House Farm
Cattle Farm of the Year
Rigel Salers
Scurf Dyke Farm
Tree Bridge Angus
Whitecliffe Charolais
Sheep Farm of the Year (sponsored by Shearwell Data)
Dundale Beck Farm
Providence Farm
Nun Cote Nook Farm
Six Valley Lamb
Rare Breed Farm of the Year (NEW for 2024)
Hunshelf Heritage Breeds
Providence Farm
Raskelf Rare Breeds
Waterfall Farm
Dairy Farm of the Year
Grey Leys Farm
Stamfrey Farm
White House Farm
Willow Tree Farm, Thrintoft
Overall Farm of the Year (sponsored by Yorkshire Agricultural Society)
Winner to be announced o n the night
Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by NuFarm)
Winner to be announced on the night
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.