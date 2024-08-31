Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed for the ‘Oscars’ of the Yorkshire rural world

The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 Shortlists are published today with just six weeks to go before finding out the winners at this year’s annual glittering awards ceremony will take place at The Pavilions of Harrogate complex at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Now in their 8th year the awards have become Yorkshire’s Oscars for the farming and countryside community and this year’s 16 categories have once again attracted another record number of nominations from which the judging panel has deliberated over every type of farm and rural business.

The shortlists also demonstrate the breadth of talent, enterprise and initiative that is being shown across all sectors in agriculture at this time when the new Sustainable Farming Incentives are being taken up and as the Basic Payment Scheme fizzles out.

The judges were once again in awe of many amazing businesses in rural areas, plus some unique ideas and events, that demonstrate the ingenuity that exists throughout every corner of the county from Swaledale to Holderness and from the heart of the North York Moors to the edge of the Peak District.

“We have had some truly inspiring nominees in every category,” said Rachel Hallos, NFU Vice President, who has joined the judging committee this year and who farms in partnership with husband Stephen near Ripponden.

The judges were particularly taken with the number of nominees that were finding ways of working together with other farms and other businesses to bring about new, innovative and cooperative operations.

The rest of this year’s judging panel includes Rachel Coates, the newly appointed Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, who farms with husband Stephen on Baildon Moor; Stephen Wyrill, Tenant Farmers Association Local Lead for Yorkshire who farms near Catterick; Simon Bishop, Commercial Manager for UK & Ireland of the Rural Awards’ headline sponsor Nufarm UK Ltd; and Chris Berry, farming writer for Country Post, who will once again host the awards.

New categories this year include the hotly contested Environmental Initiative Award with such a broad cross-section of nominees and the Rare Breed Farm of the Year, plus extremely well supported Rural Accommodation and Rural Attraction awards.

The overriding emphasis of the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards is centred on what is currently happening on farms and in rural businesses and giving recognition regardless of size.

The final awards presented, following the 16 winners being announced, will be the Overall Farm of the Year, decided by the judges from the individual farm category winners and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 sponsors in addition to Nufarm UK Ltd are the Yorkshire Agricultural Society; Cranswick, one of the UK’s largest premium food producers specialising in pork and chicken, based in East Yorkshire; Bishop Burton College, which has a tremendous history of inspiring each generation of farmers spanning many decades; Shearwell Data, which supplies the UK livestock market extensively; and rural and farming accountancy specialists Smailes Goldie.

Tickets for the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024 can be purchased via: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cwra-2024/

Full list of nominations:

Rural Product of the Year

Dunesforde Vineyard

Wold Top Beers

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

Rural Event of the Year

Farmer Copley’s Pumpkin Festival

Rudolph’s Christmas Tractor Run - Keighley to Skipton

The Barn that Rocks

The Press Ups Man

Todmorden Show Revival

Environmental Initiative of the Year

Denby Hall Farm

Drewton’s Farm Shop

Hawnby Estate’s Peatland Restoration Project

Ness Hall

Farm Shop of the Year

Haighs Farm Shop

Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop

Mainsgill Farm Shop

Minskip Farm Shop

Rural Tourism Award – Best Attraction (NEW for 2024)

Boston Park Farm

Field House Camping & Coffee Barn

Stump Cross Caverns

Yolk Farm

Rural Tourism Award – Best Accommodation (NEW for 2024)

Grand Get-Togethers

Humble Bee Farm

Incline View Holidays

Pasture House Holiday Cottages

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by Smailes Goldie)

Longley Farm

Lowe Maintenance

Moss Valley Fine Meats

Soanes Poultry

Whole Crop Marketing

Yolk Farm

Rural Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by Bishop Burton)

Ben Wilson - Thirsk Farmers Livestock Market

Chris Adamson - Todmorden Show

Dan Binns - DR Binns Butchery

Hannah Russell - Swinton Green Animal Experience

Jake Tue - Wortley Wagyu

Poultry Farm of the Year

Herb Fed Poultry Ltd

Johnson’s Fresh Farm Eggs

Soanes Poultry

Yolk Farm

Arable Farm of the Year

Benningholme Grange

Breckenholme Farm, Thixendale

Lightwater Farm

Ness Hall Farms

Pig Farm of the Year (sponsored by Cranswick)

Acaster Pedigree Pigs

Anna’s Happy Trotters

Masham Pigs

Moss Valley Fine Meats

Mixed Farm of the Year (sponsored by NuFarm)

Danebury Manor Farm

Low Stonehills Farm

Mainsgill Farm

Rookwith House Farm

Cattle Farm of the Year

Rigel Salers

Scurf Dyke Farm

Tree Bridge Angus

Whitecliffe Charolais

Sheep Farm of the Year (sponsored by Shearwell Data)

Dundale Beck Farm

Providence Farm

Nun Cote Nook Farm

Six Valley Lamb

Rare Breed Farm of the Year (NEW for 2024)

Hunshelf Heritage Breeds

Providence Farm

Raskelf Rare Breeds

Waterfall Farm

Dairy Farm of the Year

Grey Leys Farm

Stamfrey Farm

White House Farm

Willow Tree Farm, Thrintoft

Overall Farm of the Year (sponsored by Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

Winner to be announced o n the night

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by NuFarm)