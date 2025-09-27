Yorkshire Post Rural Awards: Farming’s leading lights’ joy at winning titles

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country Post writer Chris Berry was host for the black tie ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate, which he said were “a fantastic acknowledgement of the work being done by farmers, farming families and rural businesses at a time when all farming enterprises were facing challenges”.

He said: “It is refreshing to see our county's rural population showing enterprise and a determination to achieve wonderful things. The fantastic, excited reaction from Sarah Thompson of Hawkcliffe Farm, Steeton where she and husband Dan have only recently opened their Meat and Tatie Shed farm shop, but saw them winning Farm Shop of the Year was priceless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other double winners were the Pratt family of Studdah Farm, Bellerby. James Pratt picked up the awards for Dairy Farm of the Year and the biggest prize, Farm of the Year. Accepting the award, Mr Pratt said: "We are all overwhelmed with the awards.” Meanwhile, the family of James Johnson of Mallard Grange, Aldfield near Ripon, picked up Mixed Farm of the Year, while he also picked up Rising Star of the Year.

Winners of the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Kate Dale, who farms with her husband Ben near Boroughbridge. Her career has including working with Yorkshire Agricultural Society, developing the Yorkshire Rural Support Network and the Women in Farming organisation.

After the ceremony she said: “I don’t do anything for formal recognition, but it is very nice to have been recognised. I hope it’s because I have been able to make a little bit of a difference along the way. I can look back at a lifetime involved in farming and we seem to have had endless challenges and yet so many of us are still here. I think it’s because we have learnt to become adaptable.”

Special guest for the evening was farmer and former Defra minister Sir Robert Goodwill of Southwood farm, Terrington who gave an assessment of the current government's record to date and presented the Environmental Initiative Award to Castle Howard Conservation Volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards were held in conjunction with headline sponsor Nufarm, based in Bradford, with other sponsors including Myton Food Group, Cranswick, Yorkshire Agricultural Society and charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research.