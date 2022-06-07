The popular shepherdess, who lives at Ravenseat Farm in North Yorkshire, has nine children with her husband Clive and they have been brought up on the farm.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star told Hay Festival of Literature and Arts that she "wasn't the perfect parent" but that she is trying to teach her children their "own parameters".

After becoming an unexpected celebrity due to the runaway success of her show, Amanda is often praised bonline for her style of parenting.

Amanda Owen and her children at Ravenseat Farm

But the Daily Mail reports that she told the festival: "I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees. Yes, they haven't got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don't necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters."

She did not go into specifics about why she had been in contact with social services.

In 2018, the workers' union Unite raised concerns over an episode where some of her children were riding quad bikes without helmets, climbing on hay bales and riding in tractor cabs and on trailers without guard rails.

The celebrity shepherdess has nine children with husband Clive; Raven, 21, Reuben, 18, Miles, 15, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Sidney, ten, Annas, eight, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five.