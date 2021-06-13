The broadcaster, which also has shows such as Our Yorkshire Farm, All Creatures Great and Small and This Week on the Farm, has announced it will air a weeknight show called Summer on the Farm Live all this week.

The move follows on from the success of the aforementioned This Week on the Farm and its spin-off show Springtime on the Farm.

It will be broadcast from Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, which has been the host of the two shows for the last four year. However, it's the first time the show will be broadcast live as presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson join the Nicholson family once again.

Tim Bilton and Amanda Owen (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

Former JLS singer-turned-farmer JB Gill will be reporting from farms and food producers around the UK.

Rob Nicholson said: “We have had quite a year not only a hit series of Springtime and won a Broadcast award for best factual lockdown programme but we have also had our book ‘Living Our Best Lives' in the Sunday Times Bestsellers list and now to be able to do a totally live show is a dream.

“Who’d have thought a few years ago that we would be on telly five nights a week but people are really connecting with us and the animals as it is lifting their spirits and giving them an escape from normal life which at the moment is tough for everyone."

Special guests include Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her son Ruben from Our Yorkshire Farm, who takes a trip deep into the wilds of Yorkshire as she seeks out the best summer cooking ingredients, freshly foraged from the stunning countryside alongside Yorkshire chef Tim Bilton.

Helen Skelton will present the show (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

There will also be plenty of help on hand from stars of The Yorkshire Vet - Peter Wright and Julian Norton - as well as the new team from Donaldson’s Vets in Huddersfield.