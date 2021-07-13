The show, set in Yorkshire often shows the painful side to a rural lifestyle but this week's episode is certainly not one to watch while eating.

A bulldog called Little Boss is brought into to see Peter Wright at his new practice Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside with a swollen sheath - which he got from trying to have sex with a hedgehog.

Peter says: ”We’ve got quite an unusual problem here. This is Little Boss and Little Boss has tried to have sex with a hedgehog.”

Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet

Veterinary nurse Steph Gill can’t quite believe what Peter is telling her, and he adds: “I can hardly believe the words coming out of my mouth."

Steph replies: ”I’ve never heard anything like that before. What have you been doing?”

Peter says:”He’s got blood coming from his penis or sheath so we need to have a look to see what he’s done.”

Peter treats the dog and to the relief of the owner he doesn’t need an operation. He says: “He’s going to need to be castrated as he’s going to keep doing this and it is going to cause him trouble. He has suffered some trauma.

“In all my years as a vet I’ve never seen anything like this before. It is highly unusual.”

Peter, who was trained by Alf Wight, who wrote the World-famous James Herriot books, has recently moved from Skeldale Vets to new practice Grace Lane Vets.

Also in the show, vet Julian Norton has to castrate some llamas who are breaking out of their field to chase the female llamas in Nidderdale.