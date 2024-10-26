Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes, notes say things like: Off colour, diarrhoea or lump on elbow. On other occasions the reason is more obscure, which adds some mystery to the ensuing consultation. But there could be no doubt as to the reason why this plucky terrier was waiting to be seen.

“We are worried the rat might have been poisoned,” explained the owners. It was a valid concern. Rat poison sufficient to kill a rat could certainly be dangerous to an 8kg dog. The decision was taken to inject Jinty with a drug to make her sick. It’s not something we do lightly- we spend so much time trying to stop dogs and cats from being or feeling sick that deliberately making this happen seems counter-intuitive. Shortly after the injection, the dog develops an anxious expression, closely followed by salivation and licking of the lips. This afternoon, the next thing that happened- to everyone’s disgust- was that Jinty regurgitated a whole rat. First came the head and finally the tail. It’s hard to imagine how it must have felt as the leathery rat’s tail tickled Jinty’s tonsils for the second time of the afternoon.

It reminded me of a time early in my career when a lady rushed her Labrador to see me at the end of Saturday morning surgery. The dog wagged his tail vigorously and didn’t seem at all unwell. His owner, on the other hand, was ashen-faced.

Mole

“Thank you for seeing me so quickly, Julian,” she said, before going on, “We were out for our walk on the Flatts and he loves to jump onto molehills. He started scratching at one and actually caught the mole. He flipped it into the air, opened his mouth and swallowed it WHOLE!”

By now, I was laughing. I knew the lady quite well and it was clear the patient was not poorly. “Oh, dear,” I said, trying to regain my composure and keep a straight face as she explained how she was certain it had gone down in one go.

“I’m worried it might still be alive!” the owner said, “Moles are used to living in dark, narrow and claustrophobic places. Will he be alright?”

It wasn’t quite clear whether she was referring to the health and safety of her dog or the unfortunate mole.

I set about my examination. With any case of foreign body ingestion, it is crucial (amongst other things) to palpate the abdomen and to measure the heart rate using a stethoscope. A serious obstruction causes a tense and painful abdomen and elevates the heart rate in response to a blockage. After listening to the Labrador’s heart, I found myself moving my stethoscope towards the side of his abdomen. Everything seemed in impeccable order, but a sense of mischief overwhelmed me.

“Oh my word,” I exclaimed. “I can hear him squeaking!”

The poor owner looked horrified. Luckily, I couldn’t keep up the pretence any further and grinned before shaking my head and owning up to the practical joke: there were no mole noises. All professionals should tell the truth at all times, but on the very odd occasion I think it’s acceptable if the level of humour is sufficient. Luckily, in this case, I’d judged it correctly (it’s a disaster to think you are being funny when the client doesn’t!)