Yorkshire Water to consider ending grouse shooting tenancy on Thornton Moor in Bronte Country

The review will consider whether to continue allowing the shooting of grouse and partridge for sport on moorland next to Ogden Water Nature Reserve when the lease ends later this year.

It forms part of a major shift announced by the utility company in 2019 when Yorkshire Water confirmed that it will trial the review the shooting leases on all areas of moorland it owns when they come up for renewal. Thornton Moor is believed to be the first such instance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornton Moor

Campaign group Wild Moors have been lobbying for the moors owned by Yorkshire Water - dating from the construction of reservoirs in the area - to be restored to nature to boost biodiversity and carbon capture.

Wild Moors executive director Luke Steele said: “Yorkshire Water has a clear opportunity to pull the plug on game bird shooting on Thornton Moor and instead restore this locally treasured land for nature, the climate and people. It must take it.”

The group's concern centres around the valuable peat on the moor being burned by gamekeepers to create young heather growth for the birds to feed on.

Non-native partridges reared on farms can also compete with wild birds for resources.

Grouse shooting has already come to an end on nearby Ilkley Moor, where Bradford Council has been widely praised for its conservation efforts to restore peatlands and deliver improvements for wildlife.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: "We announced in 2019 that we would review shooting leases as they come up for renewal using our six capitals model to ensure that activities on our land are providing the best outcomes for society and the environment. Many of our leases are long-term and we are working to finalise our complex assessment tool to ensure decisions we make about our land are robust and well evidenced. We hope to trial using the assessment tool soon.”

Yorkshire Water is already seeking new tenants for two moorlands after their grouse shooting leases were not renewed.