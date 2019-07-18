Disease cases cause cancellation of Ryedale Show's pig classes

An outbreak of swine dysentery in North Yorkshire has caused another agricultural show to cancel its pig classes.

Organisers of the 153rd Ryedale Show, due to be held on Tuesday, July 30, said they had taken the decision to protect the health and welfare of animals.

The same action was taken for this week’s Driffield Show after a case of the disease was confirmed locally, while the pig section at last week’s Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate were cancelled after a pig displayed signs of illness at another recent show.

In a statement, the Ryedale Show committee said: “Unfortunately, the decision has been taken to cancel the pig classes at this year’s show due to recent confirmed cases of swine dysentery in North Yorkshire.

“Ryedale has a large contingent of pig farmers within the district and the committee felt that this was the most appropriate action to take. The health and welfare of all animals, both those being exhibited and farmed in the area must take utmost importance at the end of the day.”

