The 144th show, one of the country's largest one-day agricultural events, was true to form at the start of the harvest season. And our snapper Simon Hulme was on hand to capture the best of the action in these terrific photos. READ MORE: Driffield Show revels in the heat at 144th edition

1. Driffield Show Camel racing. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Driffield Show Sophie Wood from aged 9 from East Hull with a prizewinning Charolais Calf. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Driffield Show Young handler Samuel Brook, four, from Camblesforth, near Selby, with his Grey Faced Dartmoor named Fletcher. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Driffield Show Jessie Barker, eight, from Kirkbymoorside with Libby the Belgian Blue Cross Calf. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more