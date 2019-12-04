Farmers urged to take advantage of free health checks as winter sets in

Farmers are being urged to take advantage of free health checks to help cope with the strains of the industry which are heightened during the dark winter months.

The potentially life-saving checks are carried out by health professionals at auction marts and agricultural events throughout the year.

The checks were staged at Thirsk Auction Mart last week. Credit: Gerard Binks/YAS

The Yorkshire Rural Support Network’s co-ordinator, Kate Dale, said the checks can sometimes detect serious underlying health problems that may have gone undiagnosed.

“Fortunately, members of the farming community are becoming more aware of the need to look after their physical and mental health to ensure that they are fit to farm,” she said.

“Our health checks are just one way in which we can remind our region’s farmers that we care about their wellbeing, that there is support from friendly faces who understand their world and that we are here to help all year round.

"Going into the darker winter months at the end of a very wet November when growers have faced difficulties with crops and flooding has hindered farm work, it is important our farmers know that this support is available.”

The checks, which were staged at Thirsk Auction Mart last week, will resume at the Ripon Farm Services Open Day on January 15.