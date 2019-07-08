Thieves target Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's remote Dales farm

Thieves have stolen a quad bike from isolated Ravenseat Farm - the Swaledale home of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Tenant farmer Amanda Owen Tweeted that she had been forced to travel across her land on horseback after the vehicle was taken from her family's remote Upper Swaledale smallholding.

Another photo posted on social media showed two police vehicles containing specialist rural crime officers visiting the farm, near Keld.

Amanda lives at Ravenseat with her husband Clive and their nine children. The sheep farm is open to visitors in summer - home-made teas are served and there is a shepherd's hut that walkers can stay in overnight.

The family shot to fame in 2018 when a Channel 5 series, Our Yorkshire Farm, documented their simple, wholesome life without many modern conveniences. Amanda has also written three books and is currently on a nationwide theatre tour.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the green Yamaha Grizzly 700 quad was taken overnight sometime between 9pm on Thursday June 20 and the following morning. CCTV and ANPR footage is being studied by officers.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce have also attended to security-mark other items of property at the premises.

Quad bikes are often targeted by farm thieves - there were eight stolen in North Yorkshire in May. Many farmers are now installing GPS tracking devices to prevent them being snatched.

Ravenseat has been cultivated since the Viking period and lies in one of the most isolated areas of Upper Swaledale - they Owens are regularly snowed in during winter and their nearest neighbours are over a mile away

Anyone with information about the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190111537.