The Yorkshire Shepherdess: Summer at Ravenseat Farm in eight photos

Amanda - also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess - and her family starred in the Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm in 2018, and viewers were charmed by her nine children's simple, rustic upbringing without mobile phones or a reliable electricity supply. Their tenant farm, Ravenseat, has been cultivated since the Viking period and lies in one of the most isolated areas of Upper Swaledale - they're regularly snowed in during winter and their nearest neighbours are over a mile away. In an attempt to diversify, they welcome visitors and offer tours of the farm, home-made teas and a shepherd's hut where walkers can stay overnight. Read the full interview with Amanda here.

