TV presenter Julia Bradbury revealed as special guest at Countryside Live in Harrogate

Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury has been announced as the guest star at autumn show Countryside Live in Harrogate.

The TV star will meet the public during the annual two-day event held by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Ms Bradbury, who grew up in Sheffield, is also known for presenting Britain's Best Walks and Australia with Julia Bradbury on ITV.

A countryside enthusiast, she has co-founded with her sister Gina, a free online resource dedicated to the outdoors called The Outdoor Guide, which will also have a presence at the show, which will take place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

Ms Bradbury said: “I cannot wait for a weekend of fun and games fronting Countryside Live 2019! Come along for live talks about the great outdoors, all your favourite alfresco activities and arena shows, local food and drink, and to meet the charities and businesses taking part in what's set to be a fantastic few days celebrating our countryside.”

Show director Charles Mills added: “Julia’s passion for the outdoors really fits with our two-day celebration of the countryside. We look forward to hearing her story live on stage on both days and fans will also have the chance to meet Julia as well as enjoying a fun-packed family day out.

"Countryside Live will be bigger and better this year, there’s plenty of animals to see and there’ll be even more activities for children – which will all be free once inside.”

Stray FM’s Will Smith and Nick Hancock will host quizzes and prize giveaways in the showground's Tipsy Heifer pub.

Attractions

Now in its 17th year, Countryside Live usually attracts around 12,000 visitors across two days. As well as family activities, there are 2,000 animals who converge on the showground over the two days to compete.

From horses to honey, pigs to poultry, sheep to cattle, pigeons to rabbits there are competitions and classes throughout the weekend. Elsewhere there’s birds of prey displays, hundreds of stands to browse, horticultural classes and farriery competitions.

Changes and returning perennials

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society said that changes have been made to improve the layout of the event, with cattle being brought back into Hall 2.

The White Rose Ring will continue to hold Ridden Coloureds and the Olympia Ridden Mountain & Moorland section followed by a host of TSR (The Showing Register) classes on both afternoons.

The Main Ring will host the Northern Show Cross Competitions.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Monday (August 5) and parking is free.

Dogs are not allowed on the showground.

Members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society are entitled to free entry, on production of their membership card.

Recap

Previous guests at the show have included Yorkshire vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright, The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and MasterChef's Gregg Wallace.

Here's The Yorkshire Post's verdict from last year's Countryside Live.

