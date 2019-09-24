Warning over delicate farm futures at Nidderdale Show

Colourful rosettes and shiny trophies told of a day of success in the show rings, but the very future of agricultural events like Nidderdale’s annual celebration yesterday is at risk of being undermined, a new report warns.

Launched at Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge by the National Farmers’ Union and a partnership of upland farmers and conservationists, the report urges policy-makers to spell out the value of the ‘public goods’ that upland farmers produce so that businesses can plan for the future.

Farmer Malcolm Swires chats with Raymond Johnson of Kettlesing near Harrogate at Nidderdale Show. Picture by James Hardisty.

The Government has proposed a system of paying farmers for delivering public goods - such as wildlife habitats, clean rivers and access to the countryside - to replace current support payments under the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy, but farmers lack detail on what these goods will be worth.

Teesdale farmer Richard Betton, a board member of the Northern Upland Chain Local Nature Partnership which commissioned the report, said: “Upland farmers are able to produce loads of public goods.

“What we urgently need to agree now is how much these public goods are worth, so farmers can plan for the future.

“Farming, in its present state, without support payments is not sustainable. This show, the stock breeding, will not continue unless we find a way to recompense farmers for what they do.”

Tom Saxby and Wendy Young with their Dairy Shorthorn, Churchroyd Heather 107, owned by I R G Collins & Partners in Dewsbury and named supreme dairy champion at Nidderdale Show. Picture by James Hardisty.

Farming Minister George Eustice agrees to beef crisis meeting with union bosses

Farm recovery fund opens for flood-hit Yorkshire Dales farmers

Farming needs at least £3bn over next 10 years to aid wildlife recovery, conservationists warn

With farm futures unresolved, businesses are in a “tricky” position going into the autumn, said Mervyn Liddle, chairman of Pateley Bridge Auction Market.

“There is a lot of indecision. People are waiting to see what will happen,” said Mr Liddle, who reported that the price paid for sheep at Saturday’s breeding sale was down by £10 per head compared to this time last year.

The uncertainty seemed to have no effect on the overall mood at yesterday’s show however, with visitors and exhibitors seemingly intent on enjoying themselves as the summer show season drew to a close. In the livestock section, the show’s supreme dairy champion was a three-year-old Dairy Shorthorn heifer, Churchroyd Heather 107, shown by Tom Saxby on behalf of IRG Collins and Partners from Dewsbury.

In reserve was the show’s best local dairy animal, a five-calf Holstein shown by Gavin Clarke of Brimham Lodge.

The supreme beef champion rosette was presented to Mark and Tracey Severn of Barkisland, Halifax, for their Beef Shorthorn bull, bought for £7,500 at a dispersal sale two years ago.

In reserve was Johnny and Shannon Crowther, also of Halifax, with Tipladys Miatia, a British Blue heifer.

Taking supreme honours in the sheep section was a Charollais ewe shown by Stephen and Julie Hobson from Guiseley, who said the victory was their best ever show achievement.

The reserve champion was a Texel shown by the Springhill Partnership.

The future of farming may be unclear but the past and present was vividly brought to life at the show.

Vintage tractors and heavy horses were paraded in the main ring, and there was a ‘speed shearing’ demonstration and a parade of fox hounds. Visitors could learn how to dress a fly for fishing and get a book signed by Julian Norton, star of The Yorkshire Vet television series.

There was encouragement too for the next generation, including three-year-old Henry Tyson of Hartlington who was named the show’s champion young sheep handler.

Stay up to date with all the latest rural affairs news, views and features by joining our Facebook group