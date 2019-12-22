Welcome to Sicklinghall - where the 17th century pub doubles as a pop-up post office

Sicklinghall is a small North Yorkshire village which sits between Harrogate and Wetherby.

It is surrounded by lovely countryside which has some fantastic footpaths and bridlepaths and some breathtaking views on the hills by the next village of Kirkby Overblow.

The village of Sicklinghall. Credit: Gary Longbottom

The name Sicklinghall means the nook of Sicils people. It has a village hall, cricket club, pub, three churches within its surrounds and an Ofsted ‘good’ rated primary school.

The hub of the village is the village hall. Extensively refurbished in 2014, through extensive fundraising as well as grants, the bright and airy hall has been equipped with new heating and lighting as well as a terrace which opens out onto a garden.

The hall has its own website and an active village hall committee.

Originally built in 1952, it continues to be a focal point of the village and home to a number of groups from yoga to ballroom dancing and plenty of parties.

Village Focus - Sicklinghall. Credit: Gary Longbottom

The Scotts Arms which sits on the Main Street has also been serving the residents of Sicklinghall for many years.

Dating back to the 17th Century, as well as a cosy atmosphere serving food and drink, every Friday it is home to the pop-up post office which gives residents who struggle to travel into the nearby towns an opportunity to post letters and pay bills.

The pub also has an impressive function room which brings in parties from the outlying villages as well as further afield. It is also home to both a Ladies and a Gentlemen’s Evening on the first and second Tuesday of the month respectively.

Next to the school, sits St Peter’s Church. Its foundation stone was laid in 1881 and it cost £600 to build, funded by the Fenton Scotts who lived in nearby Woodhall.

On the Main Street sits the Roman Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, which falls within the Parish of St Joseph, Wetherby while just outside the village is the tiny Kearby Methodist Chapel, which is set just off the road through Kearby.

At the top of the village is the cricket club which moved to the village from nearby Stockeld Park in 2002. They have a team which plays in the local Wetherby league.

There are two ponds, one to the east and one to the west with beautiful weeping willows and a variety of birdlife.

Horses feature quite heavily in the area with a riding school located in close proximity to the village which moved from the dairy farm and the network of bridlepaths mean there is plenty to explore.

Sicklinghall is surrounded by granges with the biggest house being Stockeld Park, a former hunting lodge on the Harewood Estate.