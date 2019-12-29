Yorkshire tradition raising festive cheer with Christmas Bronte Tractor Run

A festive tradition which takes in some of Yorkshire’s best loved scenes has helped to raise thousands for charity with an unusual event.

The Christmas Bronte Tractor Run was launched in 2000 by the Turner family after a friend was taken ill at a sheep dog trial and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance came to his aid.

Nearly two decades on, and having grown in size to include more than 70 tractors, it has helped to raise £50,000 for the charity.

The tractor run took a different route this year, travelling from Halifax Road in Keighley to Wilsden, Oxenhope and Haworth, with participants stopping at The Three Acres in Lees Moor for refreshments.

“It really is quite a spectacle,” said Louise Turner, one of the organisers and daughter of Stanley Turner who arranged for the first ever run. “It’s such an amazing sight, some of the tractors are so large, people love it and they watch along the route.”

There has been a greater participation this year, she added, with more vehicles taking part and a greater crowd, and the organisers are hopeful that the total raised may also be higher.

“It’s just fantastic this year, it’s been amazing to see so many people,” she said. “I think we’ve probably raised a lot more than in previous years.”

