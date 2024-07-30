We’ve seen some wild collaborations in the past with skateboard brands crossing over into popular culture, but Welcome’s latest collaboration has a distinct, poppy feel to it.

That’s because the skateboard brand has collaborated with pop megastar Britney Spears for a new collection of items bearing either the image of the “Toxic” singer or some of the more well-known lyrics to her beloved songs.

They include promo images from Britney’s “Oops!… I Did It Again” era of her career, her snake-charming performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards that led to questions about her state afterwards and trucker caps bearing the immortal Britney lyric, “I’m not that innocent.”

The prices range from £95 for a brand-new skate deck to £45 for a trucker cap; if any of the items interest you, either as a skateboarder or a Britney Spears fan, Welcome are offering free postage and packaging for orders in the United Kingdom - all you have to do is make your pick…

… after seeing some of the items in our gallery below!