Jacqueline Wilson returns to Yorkshire, sharing stories and love for York and Betty's with Hull schoolchildren

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th May 2025, 06:00 BST
World-renowned children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson visited Hull for a special event attended by 1,200 primary school pupils from across the city.

The beloved writer, known for Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather, appeared at Hull New Theatre on Thursday (May 22), to introduce her latest book, The Seaside Sleepover, during an ‘audience with’ event designed especially for Key Stage Two children.

She spoke warmly of her longstanding connection with the region - as the Dame was no stranger to Yorkshire, she confirmed.

Author Jacqueline Wilson. Picture: Daniel Martino.Author Jacqueline Wilson. Picture: Daniel Martino.
Wilson even named several of her favourite places - and ne particular cafe in York.

She said: “I've been to Yorkshire lots of times, and I particularly love York for the history of it, and the Betty's Tea Rooms.”

Illustrator Rachael Dean, who has worked on Dame Jacqueline’s last four novels, led a draw-along session, while Hull Children’s Book Award winner Helen Rutter hosted a Q&A with questions submitted by the children themselves.

