World-renowned children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson visited Hull for a special event attended by 1,200 primary school pupils from across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved writer, known for Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather, appeared at Hull New Theatre on Thursday (May 22), to introduce her latest book, The Seaside Sleepover, during an ‘audience with’ event designed especially for Key Stage Two children.

She spoke warmly of her longstanding connection with the region - as the Dame was no stranger to Yorkshire, she confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Jacqueline Wilson. Picture: Daniel Martino.

Wilson even named several of her favourite places - and ne particular cafe in York.

She said: “I've been to Yorkshire lots of times, and I particularly love York for the history of it, and the Betty's Tea Rooms.”