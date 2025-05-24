Jacqueline Wilson returns to Yorkshire, sharing stories and love for York and Betty’s with Hull schoolchildren
The beloved writer, known for Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather, appeared at Hull New Theatre on Thursday (May 22), to introduce her latest book, The Seaside Sleepover, during an ‘audience with’ event designed especially for Key Stage Two children.
She spoke warmly of her longstanding connection with the region - as the Dame was no stranger to Yorkshire, she confirmed.
Wilson even named several of her favourite places - and ne particular cafe in York.
She said: “I've been to Yorkshire lots of times, and I particularly love York for the history of it, and the Betty's Tea Rooms.”
Illustrator Rachael Dean, who has worked on Dame Jacqueline’s last four novels, led a draw-along session, while Hull Children’s Book Award winner Helen Rutter hosted a Q&A with questions submitted by the children themselves.
