James May in Yorkshire: Former Top Gear presenter spotted filming in Whitby following news of upcoming Channel 5 show
On Monday (Oct 21), the former Top Gear presenter was spotted filming on the HM Bark Endeavour, in Whitby harbour.
Lisa Michelle Thompson, a Whitby local, told The Yorkshire Post she saw the 61-year-old television presenter filming with a “dancing sailor” close by.
“They were filming on the historic boat in the harbour,” Ms Thompson said. “There was somebody dressed as a sailor dancing behind James too.”
May being spotted in Whitby filming comes after the news he is to star in a Channel 5 series, The Great Explorers with James May.
The show will tell the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook.
A statement from Paramount about the show said: “In this three-part series, James May will chart the journeys of three of the world’s most famous - and infamous - explorers.
“He'll examine the scientific endeavours, political machinations, engineering innovations and culinary inventions that allowed their ships to set sail in the first place - and how these journeys changed the world forever.”
The HM Endeavour was a British Royal Navy research vessel that Lieutenant James Cook commanded to Tahiti, New Zealand and Australia on his first voyage of discovery from 1768 to 1771.
This could be what brought May to the Yorkshire seaside town where it is stationed.
Paramount has been contacted for confirmation of James May’s filming for the series in Whitby and further comment.
