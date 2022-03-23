Kick Off 2 to Space Invaders and N64 Goldeneye: how retro tech shaped children of the 80s and 90s

Kids growing up in the 80s were the first generation to really get hands on with home computers and were certainly the pioneers of gaming at home.
But those were the days of ten stone TVs and corded everything, but as tech developed there were pathways and avenues to go down not everyone was the same.
So what did your choice of 80s and 90s retro tech say about you?
1. Amiga 500
The Amiga 500 caused a storm when it was released in 1985 as home computers began to grip the nation with a combination of office based practicality and family oriented gaming. Amiga owners had a few quid and whilst they'd tell you it was for Workbench (the Microsoft Office of the day) we all knew they were playing games.
2. Lemmings
Who remembers that slightly sociopathic game where thousands of little guys would march to their death unless you intervened to save the day? Lemmings was one of the all time Amiga classics.
3. Kick Off 2
Kick Off 2 was released in 1990 and can be credited with the rise and rise of the FIFA franchise. Dino Dini can still be found on Twitter if you want to thank him, but 40 somethings today will recall his stroke of genius - aftertouch. If you know, you know.
4. Floppy disks
Children of the 80s and 90s would often take piles and piles of floppy disks into the play ground and to friends houses in the hope of illegally pirating a pal's game collection. Kids with an extra floppy disk drive were considered especially cool / devious.
