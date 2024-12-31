It’s been a funny old year in terms of music in 2024 - from reunions that many never thought would happen to one of the most “wholesome” rock stars in the world admitting he’s not…

We’ve seen both records and hearts broken by Taylor Swift (through her relationship with Travis Kelce - no other reason), RAYE reign supreme at the biggest music awards ceremony in the United Kingdom and some of us were licking our favourite Spice Girl - by virtue of a series of stamps created bearing their visages.

So what from the world of music throughout the past 12 months caught our attention and, more importantly, remained in our heads rent free right up to the moment you’re reading this?

We’ve gone month-by-month to pick some of the music stories over the last year that had not only us talking in the newsrooms, but became big talking points for many across the United Kingdom. The only question is - do you remember many of these moments over the past 12 months?

1 . January At the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Foy Vance and Ed Sheeran won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their song "A Beautiful Game," featured in the final episode of Ted Lasso. Meanwhile, rising stars The Last Dinner Party claimed the top spot in BBC’s Sound of 2024 chart, solidifying their place as a band to watch. In another landmark event, Royal Mail issued a special set of 15 stamps celebrating the Spice Girls' 30th anniversary, marking the first time a UK stamp collection has been dedicated entirely to a female pop group. | Getty Images/Royal Mail Photo Sales

2 . Februrary Manchester's Co-op Live arena, set to open in April, was announced as the venue for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, scheduled for November 10. However, the arena faced significant teething problems upon opening, leading to multiple acts rescheduling or relocating their performances. Meanwhile, the 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Taylor Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for Midnights, becoming the artist with the most wins in the category with four, but it would be Miley Cyrus earning Record of the Year for her hit single "Flowers." | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . March March 2024 was an eventful month in music, starting with the 2024 Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena. Raye was the standout of the night, winning six of the seven awards she was nominated for, setting a new record for the most wins at a single ceremony—surpassing Blue, Adele, and Harry Styles. Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, the second instalment in her ambitious three-act project and her first country music album, signalling a bold new direction in her career. Meanwhile, tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalated, marking the beginning of their much-discussed feud. | Getty Images Photo Sales