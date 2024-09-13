Dua Lipa is set to return to Europe - including the UK - as part of her highly anticipated world tour, the Radical Optimism Tour.

The three-time Grammy and seven-time BRIT Award-winning pop sensation announced over 40 new tour dates for 2025, which will include stops in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, and the UK. Fans in South America can also look forward to additional dates, which will be announced at a later time.

This announcement follows her Pyramid Stage debut as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. Her star power has only grown since, with two consecutive sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium already confirmed for June 2025.

The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off this autumn with previously announced dates in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and more, before wrapping up in Seoul on December 5, 2024.

The 2025 leg of the tour begins on March 20 in Melbourne, Australia, and will include stops in major cities such as Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, before concluding in Seattle on October 16, 2025.

Dua Lipa the Radical Optimism Tour - how to get tickets

Tickets will be available starting with the O2 Priority Presale on Wednesday, September 18 at 10am at dualipa.com . The general sale begins Friday, September 20 at 10am local time at dualipa.com .

Dua Lipa UK tour dates

Fri June 20 - Wembley Stadium - London

Sat June 21 - Wembley Stadium - London

Tue June 24 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool

Dua Lipa European tour dates

Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021.

In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy”.