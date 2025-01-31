The 12 top-performing state secondary schools in North Yorkshire for 2025 - in new official league tables

These schools were some of the county’s finest in the last academic year 🏫

Grades might not be everything when it comes to what makes a secondary school a great place to learn, but North Yorkshire has no shortage of high-performing schools.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released last month, after initially facing delays. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the North Yorkshire and City of York council areas for the 2023/24 school year. It’s based on their newly-updated Progress 8 scores, a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly a school’s pupils are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.

Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only those above 0.5, considered ‘well above average’ - the highest band available. Some of the high-ranking schools featured also made the secondary schools league table for the whole of Yorkshire.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 12 schools from across North Yorkshire that excelled in the last academic year:

At the top of the list is St Francis Xavier, a combined Catholic and Anglican secondary school in Richmond. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 1.01. This put it in the ‘well above average’ band - the highest available.

1. St Francis Xavier School

This is a selective secondary school and sixth form in Ripon, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a great Progress 8 score of 0.72 - also considered ‘well above average’.

2. Ripon Grammar School

St Aidan’s is an Anglican secondary school and sixth form in Harrogate. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it too had a Progress 8 score of 0.72 - or ‘well above average’.

3. St Aidan's Church of England High School

Upper Wharfedale is a secondary school in the village of Threshfield, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.60 - earning it a spot in the ‘well above average’ band.

4. Upper Wharfedale School

