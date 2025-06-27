For children to benefit as much as possible from their primary education, regular school attendance is a must.
Yet the Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall national absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - sits at 7.1%, still well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
A recent Department for Education report has shown just how disruptive these absences can be - even in the primary school years. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths compared to peers who only attended 90-95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school cuts their chances by around 25%.
We’ve taken a look at how the more than 120 primary schools across the Wakefield Council area stacked up, when it came to pupils missing class for any reason. Using this data, we’ve then created a league table celebrating the local state-funded primaries (including infant and junior schools) which have kept absence rates especially low.
Here are the 15 that came out on top:
