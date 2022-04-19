Many schools across the country are graded from 1 to 4; grade 1 is ‘outstanding’, grade 2 is ‘good’, grade 3 is ‘requires improvement’ and grade 4 is ‘inadequate’.
Schools rated outstanding means they provide the highest quality education and care for its pupils.
We have put together a list of 16 schools in Leeds that have been rated outstanding and very popular with parents due to their high Ofsted ratings.
Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College
Category: Sixth Form College
Address: St Mark’s Avenue, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 9BL.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: August 10 2009
The Ruth Gorse Academy
Category: Secondary school
Address: Black Bull Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1HW.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: September 28 2017
West Oaks School
Category: Special school
Address: Crowther Place, Leeds, LS6 2ST.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: June 1 2017
St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS9 7SG.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: January 14 2021
Chapeltown Children’s Centre
Category: Children’s centres
Address: 62 Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4AW.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: April 13 2011
Dixons Trinity Chapeltown
Category: Other schools
Address: Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4AW.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: January 17 2022
Northern School of Contemporary Dance
Category: Other further education and skills
Address: 98 Chapeltown Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4BH.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: December 17 2014
Hillcrest Academy
Category: Primary school
Address: Cowper Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4DR.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: November 8 2016
Beeston Hill St Luke’s Church of England Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Beeston Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 8ND.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: May 12 2011
Beecroft Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Eden Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS4 2TF.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 14 2011
St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 7S2.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 26 2010
Meanwood Church of England Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS6 4LD.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: June 27 2013
Manor Wood Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Carr Manor Road, Moortown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS17 5DJ.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: March 4 2019
St Nicholas Catholic Primary School
Category: Primary school
Address: Oakwood Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS9 6QY.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: March 31 2009
Roundhay School
Category: Other schools
Address: Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1ND.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: December 11 2013
Elliott Hudson College
Category: 16-19 academy school
Address: The White Rose Office Park, Millshaw Park Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 0LT.
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: December 15 2020