The Ruth Gorse Academy school has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. (Pic credit: Google)

Many schools across the country are graded from 1 to 4; grade 1 is ‘outstanding’, grade 2 is ‘good’, grade 3 is ‘requires improvement’ and grade 4 is ‘inadequate’.

Schools rated outstanding means they provide the highest quality education and care for its pupils.

We have put together a list of 16 schools in Leeds that have been rated outstanding and very popular with parents due to their high Ofsted ratings.

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College

Category: Sixth Form College

Address: St Mark’s Avenue, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 9BL.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: August 10 2009

The Ruth Gorse Academy

Category: Secondary school

Address: Black Bull Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1HW.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: September 28 2017

West Oaks School

Category: Special school

Address: Crowther Place, Leeds, LS6 2ST.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: June 1 2017

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS9 7SG.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: January 14 2021

Chapeltown Children’s Centre

Category: Children’s centres

Address: 62 Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4AW.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: April 13 2011

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Category: Other schools

Address: Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4AW.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: January 17 2022

Northern School of Contemporary Dance

Category: Other further education and skills

Address: 98 Chapeltown Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4BH.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: December 17 2014

Hillcrest Academy

Category: Primary school

Address: Cowper Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS7 4DR.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: November 8 2016

Beeston Hill St Luke’s Church of England Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Beeston Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 8ND.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: May 12 2011

Beecroft Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Eden Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS4 2TF.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 14 2011

St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 7S2.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 26 2010

Meanwood Church of England Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS6 4LD.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: June 27 2013

Manor Wood Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Carr Manor Road, Moortown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS17 5DJ.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: March 4 2019

St Nicholas Catholic Primary School

Category: Primary school

Address: Oakwood Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS9 6QY.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: March 31 2009

Roundhay School

Category: Other schools

Address: Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1ND.

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: December 11 2013

Elliott Hudson College

Category: 16-19 academy school

Address: The White Rose Office Park, Millshaw Park Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 0LT.

Rating: Outstanding