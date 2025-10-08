Across Leeds, parents of children as young as three will already be looking ahead to find the right local school for them.
Many children enter Reception classes at age four, and even though the new 2025/26 school year has only just begun, applications for a state-funded primary school place for next year are open now. Families will need to apply before January 15 next year in order to have the best chance of landing an offer from one of their preferred schools, with the outcome to be revealed on national offers day a few months later - on April 16.
Amid the open days, school visits, application forms, and efforts to make sure their little one is ready for school life, many parents may be curious just how likely their child is to actually get into the school they want most. While generally the odds are quite good, unfortunately, some children will miss out. Nationwide, about 92.6% got into their first choice of primary school for the 2025/26 school year.
With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Department of Education’s latest data on schools across the Leeds City Council area, comparing how many parents put each one down as their top pick, with how many first-choice offers were actually sent out.
Here were the city’s toughest primary schools to get into for the current school year: