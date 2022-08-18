Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 18) is A Level results day and as always, people have taken to Twitter to share their words of wisdom for people receiving their grades.

It’s always a stressful time of year when students are waiting to find out if they have earned the grades they were expecting to get into university.

So sometimes it’s reassuring to know that you are not alone and there have been others before you who have gone through the same thing.

Jeremy Clarkson. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

Whether these stories are coming from famous celebrities, politicians or regular people like you and me; they’re here to remind you that regardless of the grades you get, you can still achieve your dreams.

Doncaster-born broadcaster, journalist, farmer and game show host, Jeremy Clarkson, famous for Top Gear, tweeted: “Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat.”

CEO at Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, said: “Good luck to everyone waiting for A level results this morning. (We’re waiting in our house for the dreaded email). Well done to you all for overcoming so many obstacles re the pandemic. Great if you get your grades and lots of options if you don’t via clearing/jobs/etc.”

Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne: “Good luck to all my West Derby constituents receiving their A Level, T-Level and BTec results today.

“Fingers crossed you get the grades you were hoping for and if you don’t, never give up, you always have options. It’s the start of the journey not the end.”

Deputy headteacher, Louise Jaunbocus, tweeted: “A level results day!!!! Remember… these youngsters had school ripped away in March 2020. They had never sat public exams… they were taught online for a considerable chunk of time. They are amazing.”

Janie (@janiesherb) tweeted: “Today’s A Level kids are the ones whose statutory school days ended abruptly with 1st lockdown. Whose GCSEs were left in turmoil and who have completed a massive chunk of their Further Ed online.

“Massive congratulations to you all for getting through that alone.”

Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, Yvette Cooper, said: “Congratulations to everyone collecting A level, BTEC and T’level results today and very best of luck with what you decide to do next!! Whatever your results are, you have lots of options and it’s an incredible achievement to have got through these turbulent few years.”

UK media personality and former Countdown co-host, Carol Vorderman, said: “Wishing all the best to A level students for their results today. If you’re looking for Maths at Uni don’t forget I’m giving 9 bursaries with @SwanseaUni and this also applies to students going through clearing. Good luck.”

Nadia Kamil said: “A level results day! I did great in my A levels, then was a professional clown for about 15 years and then retrained as a doctor with absolutely no science A levels at all so I guess what I’m saying is - you’ll figure something out, kids.”

Soldier, pilot and astronaut, Tim Peake, said: “Congratulations to everyone who got the A level/ T level/B Tech results they wanted this morning. Don’t be too disappointed if you didn’t - mine weren’t what I hoped for but if you put your mind to it you can achieve anything.”

Historian, Dr Fern Riddell, said: “Solidarity with every parent whose child is about to have a breakdown because they’ve absolutely f**ked their A level results: that was me in 2004. Don’t let them believe this is the be-all and end-all moment for their future, because it’s not.”

Paul Burke said: “I hope those receiving A Level and AS Level results today are happy with their results. And if not are not too despondent. Grades don’t define you. Your journey is only starting! Be proud of your efforts! Be proud of who you are!”

Journalist, Emma DeSouza, said: “I didn’t get the grades I wanted at A level, and didn’t go to university (until my 30s). Yet I changed UK law. Your results today do not define your potential.”

Sneha Krishnan said: “For those getting your A level results today, your marks don’t define you. Oxbridge and the Russell Group are brands, not a guarantee that your education will be better than anywhere else. I went to the cheapest/local option for uni and enjoyed it immensely.”

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: “Thinking especially today of young people receiving their A level results and what they might mean for the next step. My prayer is that all may know that they are loved for who they are and are not defined by achievements alone.”

Senior education policy advisor, Rob Williams, said: “Best wishes to all receiving their A Level results today. You deserve congratulations simply for getting through a hugely disrupted previous 2 years and being asked to sit exams as if everything were completely normal. Unis and employers need to remember that!”

Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, Rebecca Long-Bailey, said: “Good luck and big hugs to everyone getting their A level results today. If you’ve smashed it well done but if you are disappointed, trust me, don’t worry there are so many options to get you where you want to be xxx”

Journalist, Miriam Payne, said: “Messed up mine, went through clearing, got a place at Falmouth, messed that up and dropped out after 2 years. Had a successful international career as a journalist, including winning an Emmy and now love working in PR. A level results are not the end of the world, pass it on.”

Freelance journalist, Felicity Hannah, said: “I know so many people who screwed up their A-Levels and went on to be successful, including academically, pass it on.”

Children’s novelist, Philip Ardagh, said: “If you got the A level results you wanted and/or needed, congratulations! If you DIDN’T get the A level results you wanted and/or needed, it really isn’t the end of the world. It may mean a change of plans but, in twenty years from now, this will be twenty years ago. Onwards!”