An estimated 7,600 A-level students and 19,700 GCSE pupils are in schools with collapse-risk reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), according to House of Commons Library research commissioned by the Lib Dems.

Six secondary schools in Yorkshire are affected by the crumbly concrete, including St Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary School, near Wakefield, Woodkirk Academy in Morley, and Scalby School in Scarborough.

A number of schools across the country were forced to offer remote learning when sub-standard Raac was found in buildings just days before the academic year was due to start last year.

A taped off section inside a school which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Ahead of A-level results tomorrow, Lib Dem education spokesperson, Munira Wilson,said the Government must give support to families affected by the “chaos” of Raac through a special appeals process for students.

Ms Wilson said: “Thousands of children have had their education severely disrupted by crumbling concrete making their schools unsafe.

“It is shocking that some children spent months being taught in Portakabins and makeshift facilities through this crucial time in their education.

“The previous Conservative government abandoned children and parents, leaving a legacy of crumbling classrooms. The new Government must now ensure pupils and parents impacted by these years of chaos are given the support they need.

“That is why the Lib Dems are calling for a special appeals process for A-level students affected by crumbling concrete, to ensure they get the grades they deserve.”

The party says that 60,436 children are being educated in the 49 secondary schools in England which will have blocks rebuilt or refurbished under the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme to remove Raac.