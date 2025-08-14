Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her message to pupils on A-Level results day, today, Bridget Phillipson highlighted the “entrenched inequalities that continue to blight the life chances of too many young people”.

She said: “Today is a time for celebration as young people up and down the country collect their exam results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether A-Levels, T-Levels or technical and vocational qualifications, I wish everyone the very best of luck, and offer my heartfelt thanks to the fantastic teachers, staff and parents who’ve supported them to this milestone.”

However, Ms Phillipson warned that every year A-Level results continue to show “entrenched inequalities” between regions, private and schools and amongst disadvantaged children.

She continued: “Every young person should have the opportunity to achieve and thrive.

“This government won’t stand by and accept the entrenched inequalities that continue to blight the life chances of too many young people, especially those from white working class backgrounds who have long been overlooked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has pledged to tackle the "thorny" generational challenge of British white working-class young people falling behind their peers as she called it her "priority" for the year ahead. James Manning/PA Wire

The Department for Education highlighted that just 18 per cent of white working-class children achieved a strong pass in English and maths at GCSE last year.

The Government believes that by expanding free-school meals and providing breakfast clubs this can start to tackle this scandal, which has been exacerbated by the school attendance crisis.

Ms Phillipson added: “We’re already taking decisive action and making encouraging progress.

“With great options from degree apprenticeships and high-quality technical qualifications to traditional university routes, we are giving young people the tools they need to get great jobs, fill talent gaps, and help drive economic growth as part of our plan for change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message to children picking up their A-Level results today, the DfE said there is a huge amount of support from Ucas if students miss out on their grades.

However, last week, Jo Saxton, head of Ucas, suggested a record number of 18-year-olds are expected to wake up on A-Level results day to the news that they have been successful in securing their first-choice university.

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Mirfield Free Grammar A-level results day in 2014.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said students should “take stock” and think carefully before accepting a degree place on lower entry grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universities in the country are “really keen” this year to recruit “as many students as they can” due to pressures facing the sector, she said.

University leaders have been warning of financial pressures due to uncertainty about the recruitment of overseas students as well as years of frozen tuition fees by domestic students.

“We have seen some evidence of universities dropping grades in order to fill places,” Ms Stern said.

“(Students) should take stock of whether what they’re being offered is right for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been suggested that some universities are offering incentives and relaxing offers to fill places.

A-level results day 2014 at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Ms Stern said: “It’s a bit of a buyer’s market this admissions round.”

She said: “It’s been a very competitive admissions cycle from the institutional perspective.

“We know that some universities are offering places to students with lower grades than they might have done in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a student point of view that might be really good news.

“Although I would just say think very carefully about what’s right for you.”

Students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study, and those who have applied outside the normal application window, can also use clearing.

Ms Stern advised students waiting for their grades to spend some time familiarising themselves with the Ucas system and to look at the clearing site.

She said: “There are plenty of options available and whatever’s happened it’s almost certainly not a disaster and it won’t be the end of everything.