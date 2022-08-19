A-levels: 'Outstanding' set of results for Woldgate School and Sixth Form College students
Woldgate School and Sixth Form College has announced an “outstanding set of results” for its Year 13 students in the first public exams held since 2019.
In particular, 25% of grades were A*, 53% of grades were A* to A and 75% of grades were A* to B.
Two students achieved four A*s and 76% of our students achieved at least one A or A* (or equivalent).
Kerry Smith, Head of Sixth Form College said: "These results reflect our students’ positive ethos, determination and extraordinary resilience, not only over the last two years, but since they joined us in Year 7.
"Our Year 13 students truly embody our school motto; that ‘everything you do should be
worthy, of great merit, character and value’, and these excellent results are testament to this.’
Headteacher Luke Sloman said: “Although the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on life, our Year 13 students, their families and our colleagues have risen to this challenge and refused to allow this to impact upon their goals and aspirations for the future.
“By working together as a school community within the Wolds Learning Partnership, our parents, teachers and support staff have ensured that our students have achieved the very best outcomes have achieved the very best outcomes within York, the region and nationally.”
These results make the culmination of two years of study for our students, during which they have received the academic and pastoral support and encouragement from college’s dedicated team of colleagues in school.
One student said: “I am thrilled with my results, and I am so grateful to all my teachers and everyone at Woldgate School who has helped and supported me over the last seven years.
"The teachers are amazing, and I really do feel that they understand me and how I learn best.”
Another student said: “Thank you to everyone at Woldgate School for helping me get these results.
"I would never have believed that I was able to get grades like this but my teachers have always challenged me and believed in me.
"I would definitely recommend Woldgate School Sixth Form to anyone in Year 11.”
The majority of Year 13 students are going onto continue their studies at university, including medicine and Russell Group universities.