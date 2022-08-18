A-levels: Pocklington School students celebrate outstanding set of results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the face of the challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic over the last two years, the school’s Class of 2022 displayed “incredible courage, drive and resilience” while placing trust in themselves and the dedicated academic, co-curricular and pastoral support offered by the school.

The school said their results reflect not only the hard work put in by both students and staff, but also the quality of the relationships between teachers and pupils. Their positive approach to working together, as well as determination to succeed and drive to work hard, are commendable and will stand them in excellent stead for the future.

Overall, 24% of all results were A* grade (or BTEC equivalent) with 46% of students gaining at least one A* grade and 22% gaining two or more A* grades.

Pocklington School Sixth Form students receive their A level and BTEC examination results.

A total of 49% of all results were at A* or A grade (compared with a national figure of 36.4%) and 74% were the A* to B grades sought by Russell Group universities. Eighteen different subjects had 100% A* to C grades and the overall pass rate for all subjects was 100%.

The students have much to celebrate with 93.2% of exam results being A*-C grades – the school’s best ever examination results.

Toby Seth, Headmaster at Pocklington School concluded: “We are proud of all our public examination candidates and, this year in particular, especially so. They have coped with over two years of pandemic-related disruption, and I am so very pleased to pay tribute to their efforts, and those of all our staff, particularly given that these are their first ever public examinations.

"I also have no doubt that our community’s approach to the pandemic has, in part, helped our pupils achieve this excellent set of results.”

Tim Morris, Head of Sixth Form at Pocklington School, was immensely proud of the students.

"They have grasped every opportunity presented to them and risen to my challenge of becoming the best version of themselves,” he said.

“I wish each and every one of them all the very best for their future endeavours.”

The students’ future pathways include apprenticeships, art foundation courses, drama college, music conservatoire and a variety of gap year plans in addition to those preparing to study for degree courses at university.

University outcomes have been hugely successful this year with 88% of students achieving places at their first choice of institution and 98% gaining a place at their first or second choice.

Harry Chacksfield is excited to go to Cambridge University where he will study Engineering.

He said: “Pocklington School has consistently challenged me academically and provided fantastic experiences outside the classroom too.

"I’ve enjoyed participating in music and drama productions, playing hockey, leading a programming club, training with the CCF, and much more.”

Abigail Ducker believes her two years studying in the Business and Economics Department at Pocklington School have given her confidence as she prepares to study Business, Economics and Finance at Loughborough University.